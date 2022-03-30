LIVESTREAMED: President Akufo-Addo meets Black Stars players

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is meeting the Black Stars following their qualification to the 2022 World Cup.



The President is hosting the team to commend them for qualifying at the expense of Nigeria on Tuesday, March 30, 2022.



The Black Stars sealed qualification to the World Cup via the away-goal rule after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off.



President Akufo-Addo in the immediate aftermath of the match spoke to the head coach of the team, coach Otto Addo to congratulate him and the players for the feat.



He assured that the government will provide the needed support to the team to excel at the World Cup.



He also indicated the readiness of the country to tie Otto Addo down to a long-term contract.





