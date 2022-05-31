LIVESTREAMED: Otto Addo, Andre Ayew address the press ahead of Madagascar game

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo and skipper Andre Dede Ayew are speaking to the press ahead of Ghana's game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.



The Black Stars will open the qualifiers on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 against the Malagasies at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Otto Addo will address issues on his selection as well news from the team's camp with regard to injuries.



The controversial call-up of Mubarak Wakaso will also come up in the presser.



The game will be live on GhanaWeb and GhanaWeb TV



Watch the press conference here



