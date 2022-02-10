You are here: HomeSports2022 02 10Article 1466257

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Nyantakyi, ex-GFA presidents speak on 'Saving Our Passion'

Screengrab of the host (left) with three ex-GFA presidents play videoScreengrab of the host (left) with three ex-GFA presidents

Three former Ghana Football Association, GFA, presidents are speaking on the state broadcaster about how to save football.

The programme titled "Saving Our Passion" is aimed at gleaning their experiences on how to reset the fortunes of football.

The show is hosted by veteran journalist Karl Tuffuor with Presidents Nyantakyi, Alhaji Nurudeen Jawula and Nana Brew Butler in the studios.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has joined via zoom and the current GFA president is also billed to contribute.

