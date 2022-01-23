LIVESTREAMED: Nigeria vs Tunisia (Live Commentary of 2021 AFCON)

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Listen to live commentary of the match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the knockout phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Two of Africa football’s powerhouses face each other in the second round of the competition ongoing in Cameroon.



Nigeria on a strong run of three victories from three games and are people’s pick to win the competition.



Tunisia made it this far as one of the best third placed teams. The won one of three matches played in the group phase.



In 20 matches played, each side has won it six times with eight ending in a draw.



Nigeria have a fully-fit squad with no Covid-19 cases. Augustine Eguavoen is expected to field his best team for this game.



Tunisia on the hand had their last group game ravaged by injuries with the jury still out on the fitness of some players.



Watch the live commentary below







