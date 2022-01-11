LIVESTREAMED: Nigeria vs Egypt (AFCON2021 Live Commentary)

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria goes head-to-head with Egypt in a Group D opener at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) in Cameroon.



The Super Eagles face the Pharaohs at the AFCON for the 9th time- the fourth most-played fixture after Cameroon-Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire-Egypt, and Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana – all played 10 times.



Egypt won the last meeting between the two teams in 2010. However, Nigeria have the most wins of the fixture, 3 with Egypt winning two.



Egypt are on 16 games unbeaten run in the group stage group matches at the Africa Cup of Nations with 14 of those. Their last defeat in the group phase dates back to the 2004 tournament.



Nigeria, three times competition winners will be making their 19th appearance at the AFCON. Whereas, Egypt, the most successful country in the tournament with seven titles will be making the 25th appearance.



