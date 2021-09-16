LIVESTREAMED: Hearts of Oak unveil new jersey

Sports News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, are unveiling their new Umbro jersey for the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



The highly anticipated jersey will be presented in front of a few personalities and media personnel invited by the club due to COVID-19.



The Phobians started wearing Umbro jerseys after signing a partnership agreement with English sportswear and football equipment supplier under the stewardship of former Managing Director, Mark Noonan in 2018.



They have been using the same Umbro replicas for the past two seasons but they will wear a new jersey in the upcoming season.



They will first it against CL Kamsar in the CAF Champions League on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Watch the livestream below:



