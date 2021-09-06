LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs South Africa

Sports News of Monday, 6 September 2021

The Black Stars of Ghana take on perhaps their toughest opponents in their quest to book a place at next years FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar.



With 3 points secured from their first game, Ghana’s Black Stars will hope victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johanessburg this evening will make it 6 points out of two games.



It is a daunting task, especially with the absence of key players based in England who could not make the trip due to covid-19 rules back in the UK.



Ghana will be without the likes of Jordan Ayew, Tariq Fosu, Daniel Amartey, Jefferey Schullp among others who have returned to their clubs after the first game against Ethiopia last Friday.



Despite the somewhat depleted squad, coach CK Akonner is optimistic he has good enough replacements for the absentees.

He has thus named a squad that has a blend of youth and experience to face South Africa.





