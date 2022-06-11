You are here: HomeSports2022 06 11Article 1558616

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Nigeria (U-17 WAFU Cup)

The Black Starles of Ghana are in action against Nigeria in the 2022 WAFU Zone B tournament ongoing in Cape Coast.

The Starlets will be aiming for a bright start to the campaign on Saturday to put themselves in a good shape.

The Black Starlets have Togo up next on their list but are targetting a great start to the tournament.

Ghana has been on fire in their preparatory games – going 11 matches without defeat with the last win being a 2-1 victory against Group B side Niger.

