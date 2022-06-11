LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Nigeria (U-17 WAFU Cup)

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Black Starles of Ghana are in action against Nigeria in the 2022 WAFU Zone B tournament ongoing in Cape Coast.
The Starlets will be aiming for a bright start to the campaign on Saturday to put themselves in a good shape.
The Black Starlets have Togo up next on their list but are targetting a great start to the tournament.
Ghana has been on fire in their preparatory games – going 11 matches without defeat with the last win being a 2-1 victory against Group B side Niger.
