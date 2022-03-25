LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Nigeria (FIFA World Cup playoffs)

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to Ghana Web's live streaming of the FIFA World Cup playoff first leg game between Ghana and Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The two teams go head-to-head for the 57th time with Ghana winning 25 of the previous 56 matches. Nigeria have won 12 while 19 have ended in a draw.



The first meeting between Ghana and Nigeria was in 1950 when the Black Star beat the Super Eagles 1-0 in a friendly. Since then, there has been a total of 56 meeting with Ghana winning 25 of those while Nigeria have recorded 12 wins. 19 ended in a draw.



The Black Stars will be hoping to make their return to the tournament after missing out on the last edition in Russia. Ghana will make their fourth appearance at the finals if they manage to qualify.



The Super Eagles, on the other side, will set sight on an unprecedented fourth successive appearance at the World Cup, which will be their 7th in total.





Follow the live streaming below





