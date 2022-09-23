You are here: HomeSports2022 09 23Article 1629206

LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Brazil (Friendly)

Neymar in action against Ghana in 2011

Ghana face Brazil in what promises to be an intriguing pre-World Cup friendly in France at Stade Oceane in Le Have.

The Black Stars are in search of their first win against Brazi after losing all four previous meetings.

The games will be filled with superstars who need no introduction to football fans across the world and also young talents with so much potential and a high ceiling.

The 25,178 seated capacity is expected to have a full house after the tickets for the game has been reportedly sold out.

Ghana XI: Wollacott, Odoi, Djiku, Amartey, Gideon Mensah, Partey, D. Ayew, J. Ayew, Kudus, Afena-Gyan, Sulemana.

Brazil XI: Alisson, Eder Militao, Thiago Silver, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Pagueta, Neymar, Vinicius, Raphinha; Richarlison

Watch the live streaming below



