LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Benin (2023 CHAN Qualifiers)

Sports News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana host Benin in the first leg of their encounter in the 2023 African Nations Championship qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The Local Black Stars now known as the Black Galaxies will be hoping to record a win that could cushion them for the second leg.



Annor Walker's charges have had good preparations ahead of the tie, holding intense two-months camping.



The Black Galaxies won three friendlies within the period. They ended their preparations with a 5-0 win over lower-tier side Ali Royals Academy.



The Squirrels, on the other hand, have never made it to the main tourney in their history and will be looking forward to securing qualification this time around.



The return leg will take place a week later at the Stade de l'Amitié General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou.



Watch the live stream below







EE/ DA