Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vrs Qatar (Friendly Match)

Black Stars want to make amends against Qatar

The Black Stars of Ghana were in action again today after their 3-0 defeat to Mali on Friday.



Akonnor and his boys sought redemption against the Asian giants after being flogged by the West African neighbour.



As a sign of intent, Akonnor made five changes to the team that played against Mali with goalkeeper Razak Abalora replacing Lawrence Ati-Zigi in post.



Andre Dede Ayew kept his spot in the starting team and so were Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew.



Saudi-based winger Samuel Owusu lighted up the right wing with his blistering pace after being benched against Mali.



In the heart of defence, Joseph Aidoo replaced the injured Nicholas Opoku with Baba Idrissu (Iddrisu) being installed in midfield.



Speaking after the Mali defeat, Akonnor assured Ghanaians of improved performance against Qatar.



He stated that the team has picked up lessons from their defeat and are bent on improving their performance today.



Watch the game below









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.