LIVESTREAMED: Ghana announces provisional man squad for AFCON

Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac is announcing his provisional squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations(AFCON) in Cameroon.



The GFA via a statement on their website dated December 20, 2021, revealed the date for the squad announcement.



"The media is invited to a Press Conference on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association.

The Conference which is scheduled for 2 pm will be addressed by Coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac as he names his provisional squad ahead of Ghana’s participation in the 33rd edition of the TotalEnegies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. All Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed." A statement by the GFA reads.



Initially, the squad announcement was slated for Thursday, December 18, 2021, but had to be postponed to today due to the Serbian trainer request to release a list of 26 instead of 46.



Players who will make the squad will jet off to Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2001, to begin two weeks of pre-AFCON preparations.



