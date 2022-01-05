LIVESTREAMED: Ghana VS Algeria (pre-AFCON friendly)

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana ends its preparations for the 2021 AFCON with a friendly game against 2019 Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria.



Coach Milovan Rajevac and his team will host the Desert Foxes today, January 5, 2022, at the Education City Sports Stadium in Qatar.



The Black Stars have been camping in Doha for the past three weeks and will be rounding off preparations with Algeria at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will come up against a very strong Algeria side that won the Arab Cup just a few weeks ago in Qatar.



Algeria hasn't lost a game in all competitions since winning the AFCON after beating Senegal in 2019.



Watch the live streaming below:



