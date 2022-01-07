You are here: HomeSports2022 01 07Article 1439494

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi grants interview

« Prev

Next »

Comments (15)

Listen to Article

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi is live on Onua TV for the breakfast show.

The ex-GFA boss who left his post in 2018 following his exposé in the Anas documentary is sharing his experience as a football administrator.

Key among the issues he is talking about is Ghana's quest of ending the 40-year drought of winning the AFCON trophy.

The experienced football administrator is sharing insights on how the Black Stars can beat other competitive African teams to win the trophy.

Ex-Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe is also a guest on the show.

Watch the livestream below.