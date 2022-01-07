LIVESTREAMED: Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi grants interview

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi is live on Onua TV for the breakfast show.



The ex-GFA boss who left his post in 2018 following his exposé in the Anas documentary is sharing his experience as a football administrator.



Key among the issues he is talking about is Ghana's quest of ending the 40-year drought of winning the AFCON trophy.



The experienced football administrator is sharing insights on how the Black Stars can beat other competitive African teams to win the trophy.



Ex-Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe is also a guest on the show.



Watch the livestream below.



