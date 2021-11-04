LIVESTREAMED: Black Stars coach names squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Black Stars Head Coach, Milovan Rajevac, is naming his squad for Ghana’s last two games in the World Cup Group Qualifiers this week.



The Serbian coach is at the Ghana Football Association giving on details of his player call ups and other arrangements made for their arrival in camp.



According to reports, Israel-based Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has received an invitation from the Ghana coach to boost the Black Stars attacking lineup.



The 28-year-old last made an appearance for the Black Stars in November 2017.



The Black Stars have struggled to score goals in the last couple of games and Milovan is looking forward to find a lasting solution to the team’s woes.



Also, expected to join the team is Sheriff Taripol’s Edmund Addo who has been in form in the last two months, playing in the UEFA Champions League and also scoring a league goal last week.



AS Roma teenager, Afena Gyan is also rumoured to have earned an invitation into the Black Stars camp.



Ethiopia will host Ghana at the Orlando stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



The Black Stars will later come up against South Africa in the return leg on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.



