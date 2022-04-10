LIVESTREAMED: Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak (GPL Week 24)

Sports News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the live commentary of the super clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak and Kotoko have met 27 times in the Ghana Premier League since 2006, with Hearts of Oak winning 10 and Kotoko winning seven. During that time, 10 draws were recorded.



The reverse fixture of the encounter ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium but Kotoko will be looking to grab a win that will make for the 1-0 lost to Hearts in the President's Cup in March 2022.



The Reds are unbeaten in seven games in the top flight and are sitting comfortably at the top of the table, 8 points clear second place Bechem United who are on 41 points.



While Kotoko is ending closer to their 25th league title, Hearts, who won the league last season, are desperately trying to finish in the top four.



The Phobians have had a challenging title defence campaign. They sit 4th on the table with 36 points.



Despite Kotoko's form, they are yet to beat Hearts coach, Samuel Boadu in the league.



Moreover, the Phobians have only lost one of their last 13 away games against Kotoko, winning six.



