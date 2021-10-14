LIVESTREAMED: Asante Kotoko vs Al Hilal (Pre-season friendly in Dubai)

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch live the actions as Kumasi Asante Kotoko take on Al Hilal of Dubai in a friendly match.



The game which is the first of Kotoko's pre-season tour of Dubai will see coach Prosper Narteh Ogum try out his new signings.



Kotoko left Ghana for Dubai on October to prepare for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.



The Porcupine Warriors have so far made over ten signings whiles some players have also been released.



Kotoko finished second in last season's league.



Watch the game below







