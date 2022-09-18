LIVESTREAMED: Asante Kotoko VS RC Kadiogo (CAF Champions League)

Sports News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two-time African winners, Asante Kotoko, will host Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo for the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary game.



The Porcupine Warriors have not been to the group stages of CAF's elite club competition and are hoping to change their bad fortune in this year's tournament.



Asante Kotoko are going into the game in front of their home fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi with a 1-0 advantage after beating Kadiogo by a lone goal in the first leg.



The Ghanaians will be hoping to make their home advantage count with their huge fanbase behind them while RC Kadiogo are hopping to cause a huge upset in Kumasi with a comeback.



A 1-0 win for RC Kadiogo today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will take the game to penalties and Kotoko will fight to prevent that from happening.



Danlad Ibrahim, Christopher Nettey, Sheriff Mohammed, Mubarik Yussif, John Tedeku, Richard Boadu, Enoch Morrison, Isaac Oppong, George Mfegue, Steven Mukwala, and Samuel Boateng have been named in the starting eleven.



