LIVESTREAMED: 46th SWAG Awards Night

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 46th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana awards was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center.



This year's edition was held under the theme; “Ghana Sports in the post-Covid-19 era; a business approach”.





The Special Guest of honour for the event were Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



The 46th SWAG Awards Night was held to honour over 30 sportsmen and women as well as individuals who excelled in their area of sporting endeavours and those who contributed in diverse ways in the sports industry in the year under review.



SWAG Awards, the longest-running award scheme in Ghana since 1975, rewards top-performing sportsmen and women over the year and recognizes the efforts of persons involved in Sports development.



The 46th MTN SWAG Awards is sponsored by MTN and supported by GOIL, Ghana Free Zones Authority, Askof Productions and Betboro.



