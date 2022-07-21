LIVESTREAMED: 2022 CAF Awards Ceremony

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

The 2022 CAF Awards which is biggest football awards night in Africa is currently underway in Rabat, Morocco.



Ghana has three nominations in Hasaacas Ladies who have been nominated for the CAF Club of the Year after reaching the finals of the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League.



Evelyn Badu and Doris Boaduwaa have also been shortlisted for an award tonight.



For this year, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala have a chance to retain their African Player of the Year awards after making the shortlist.



Mane who recently joined Bayern Munich come up against his former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Senegalese teammate Edouard Mendy of Chelsea.



Africa's most decorated footballer Oshoala has been shortlisted for the Women's African player of the year alongside, Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia midfielder Grace Chanda making the final three.



Senegal’s Aliou Cisse who guided the Teranga Lions to their first ever AFCON title beating Carlos Queiroz’s Egypt in an epic final before repeating the same feat in their World Cup playoff to book a place at this year’s showpiece in Qatar, is up for the award, along with Moroccan Walid Regragui, who guided Wydad Athletic Club to the CAF Champions League title.



The CAF Awards 2022 is being held at the magnificent Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat at 20h00 local time (19h00 GMT).



