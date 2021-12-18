LIVESTEAMING: Ghana vs Zambia- FIFA U-20 Women's world cup qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Princesses welcome the Young Copper Queens of Zambia at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in a FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifier.



The Princesses shared the spoils in a 0-0 drawn game in the 1st leg which was played at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka two weeks ago.



A win for Ghana will see the Princesses sail through to the next round of the qualifiers where they will play Uganda who knocked out South Africa in the previous round.



Coach Ben Fokuo has named his lineup for the crucial encounter with Doris Boaduwaa being the significant absentee. However, CAF Women's Champions League best player is Evelyn Badu captain.



The match is already underway at the Cape Coast stadium.



The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in 2022.



Watch the match via the link below





