LIVE UPDATES: WAFA vs Hearts of Oak (Ghana Premier League)

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West African Football Academy (WAFA) will host giants Accra Hearts of Oak at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope today, November 5, 2021.



WAFA lost their season opener against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium having ended the game with ten men and will want to bounce back against the Phobians.



The Phobains on the other hand were held to a goalless drawn game against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak lost 1-0 to WAFA in this fixture last season on the day they were crowned champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



WAFA have lost their head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh to the record holders of the Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko.



