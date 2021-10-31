LIVE UPDATES: Real Tamale United vs Great Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League newcomers, Real Tamale United begin their campaign in the top-flight league tonight as they host Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



The team from Tamale excelled in the National Division One League last season and as a result deservedly secured promotion.



On the back of a very good pre-season where the club also managed to augment its squad, they are now ready to compete with the big boys.



Today, Real Tamale United will face its first test when the team takes on a solid opposition in Great Olympics.



Great Olympics enjoyed a good campaign last season and would want to start on a right foot.



