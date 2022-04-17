LIVE UPDATES: RTU vs Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Welcome to our coverage of matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League matches which commences at exactly 3:00 pm across all match centres.



League leaders Asante Kotoko face relegation-threatened Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium as they seek their straight win.



The Porcupine Warriors are currently eight points ahead of second-placed Bechem United on the table, while RTU occupies 16th, after a string of poor results.



This is the first match RTU would be playing at their home venue, the Aliu Mahama Stadium after serving their ban due to hooliganism.



At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will be seeking to return to winning ways as they take on Elmina Sharks.



The Phobians are sixth on the table, 3 points behind 4th-placed Great Olympics as Elmina Sharks sit bottom of the league log.



The Phobians are unbeaten in their last five league games against Elmina Sharks. Gladson Awako scored the only goal in the first leg at the Nduom Sports Complex. Hearts of Oak also eliminated Sharks from the MTN FA Cup.



In other fixtures, Legon Cities will take on Medeama at the El-Wak Stadium as XI Wonders take on Bechem United.



Aduana Stars play host to Ashgold while King Faisal locks horns with Accra Lions.



At Sogakope, relegation-threatened WAFA will slug it out with Berekum Chelsea as Karela United take on Dreams FC.



