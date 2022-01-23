LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria vs Tunisia (2021 AFCON$

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 matches between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.



Two of Africa football’s powerhouses face each other in the second round of the competition ongoing in Cameroon.



Nigeria is on a strong run of three victories from three games and are people’s pick to win the competition.



Tunisia made it this far as one of the best third-placed teams. They won one of three matches played in the group phase.



In 20 matches played, each side has won it six times with eight ending in a draw.



Nigeria have a fully-fit squad with no Covid-19 cases. Augustine Eguavoen is expected to field his best team for this game.



Tunisia on the hand had their last group game ravaged by injuries with the jury still out on the fitness of some players.



Follow the live updates below: