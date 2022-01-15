LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria vs Sudan (2021 AFCON)

Sports News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in action against Sudan in the second Group D game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nigeria got off to a sterling start to the tournament pulling off arguably the best performance of the first round in their game against Egypt.



A dominant yet profligate Super Eagles team pipped the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 with Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho scoring an absolute peach of a goal.



Wilfried Ndidi, Troost-Ekong and Moses Simon were the other stars of the game which has been talked up as the best of the tournament so far.



Sudan on the other hand drew blank with Guinea-Bissau in the other Group F game of the tournament.



A win today confirms Nigeria’s place in the second round of the tournament and with all their stars passed fit for the game, victory should not be an issue for the team.



Augustine Eguavoen has maintained the squad that played against Egypt which is an indication of his trust in the team.



