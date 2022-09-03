You are here: HomeSports2022 09 03Article 1616351

Sports News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria vs Ghana (CHAN Qualifiers)

The Black Galaxies of Ghana are playing Nigeria in the final game of the 2022 CHAN Qualifiers.

Ghana won the first leg 2-0 and need to avoid a defeat at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to progress to the tournament.

Nigeria on the other hand must overturn a 2-0 deficit to stand a chance of playing at this year's CHAN

Ghana XI vs Nigeria:

GK: Danlad Ibrahim
DF: Randoph, Korsah, Alhassan, Yiadom
MD: Kassim, Nsobilla, Bashiru, Awako (C),
ST: Abagna, Barnieh

Follow the live text commentary below


