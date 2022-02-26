LIVE UPDATES: Legon Cities vs Hearts of Oak (GPLWK18)

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live coverage of the Ghana Premier League matchday 18 clash between Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak.



The reverse fixture of the tie ended goalless in the first round despite Hearts of Oak being the better side.



Cities ended the round on a high with a 1-0 win against King Faisal while Hearts concluded theirs with a goalless draw against Asante Kotoko.



The host head into the game from the backdrop of 3 wins in their last six League games- dawn two and lost one of the remaining three.



The Royals have bagged 21 points and sit in 12th place – and would want to win to improve their position in the league standings. Maxwell Konadu's side have failed to impress this season, especially at home after recording only two wins in their last eight matches where they have lost four and drawn two.



Hearts, on the other hand, hold four wins, three draws, and three defeats in their last nine Premier League matches. But hold a 4 point lead against their host going into the match.



