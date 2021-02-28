Sports News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVE UPDATES: Kumasi Asante Kotoko vs Accra Hearts (GPL Week 14)

Matchweek 14 brings a super clash between two arch-rivals Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Super 2 clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.



The two most decorated clubs in Ghana’s football history square it off for the 107th time in Premier League history.



The match was initially scheduled for Valentine’s Day, February 14, but had to be rescheduled due to Kotoko’s match in the CAF Confederations Cup.



The past few weeks have been chaotic for Hearts of Oak with fans storming the club’s head office following the exit of coach Kosta Papic, assistant coach Asare Bediako and the goalkeepers’ trainer.



But life without these coaches have been great so far with Hearts picking all the six maximum points from the two games played.



They head into this game with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over local rivals Liberty Professionals.



Kotoko on the other hand are playing their first league game since they were knocked out of the CAF Confederations Cup.



The Porcupines Warriors come into today’s match with a record of two wins, two draws and a loss in their last five matches.



Hearts, on the other hand, have two wins, two losses and a draw in their last five games.



On the Ghana Premier League Table, sixth-placed Hearts of Oak are just one goal above Kotoko with both clubs having 23 points each.



Between the arch-rivals, 106 league matches have been played since 1958 with Hearts winning 35, Kotoko winning 33, and 38 of the matches ending in a draw.



Kotoko have won the Ghana league title 23 times, four times more than Hearts of Oak who have 19 league titles.