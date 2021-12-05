LIVE UPDATES: Kotoko vs King Faisal (Ghana Premier League)

Sports News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

League leaders Kumasi Asante take on city rivals King Faisal in a match-day six fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko are enjoying a strong start to the season wit a draw with Karela United being the only game where Kotoko failed to pick maximum points.



They have garnered sixteen points so far and are bent on increasing their points to keep their dream of winning the league alive.



Like their rivals, King Faisal have also had a great start to the season. Alhaji Grusah’s boys have won three, drew one and lost one of their opening five games.



According to Alhaji Grusah, his team will bring an end to Kotoko’s unbeaten run and walk away with all three points.



Check out Kotoko’s starting team



Razak Abalora (GK), Samuel Appiah, Imoro Ibrahim, Andrews Appau, Abdul Ganiyu (C), Sheriff Mohammed, Mudasiru Salifu, Isaac Oppong, Fabio Gama, Georges Mfegue, Samuel Boateng.



