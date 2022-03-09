LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs WAFA (Ghana Premier League)

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to our coverage of Hearts of Oak’s match against WAFA which kicks off at 3:00 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.



After winning the President’s Cup, Hearts of Oak players are in high spirit as they face WAFA.



The Phobians defeated Kotoko last Friday to win the 2022 President's Cup by 2-1.



The defending champions who have been tipped to win the league again this season are 16 points away from reaching the summit of the table.



WAFA have had a torrid ride this season as they sit in the relegation zone with 18 points.



The Academy boys have won just one match in their last 5 games.



They come into this game following a defeat at home to King Faisal.



A win for WAFA will move them out of the relegation while a win for Hearts of Oak will take them to 5the on the league log.



The last meeting between Hearts of Oak versus WAFA ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Sogakope.



