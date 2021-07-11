LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals, Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Glory awaits Accra Hearts of Oak today, July 11, 2021, as they host relegation-threatened club Liberty Professionals for the matchday 33 fixture in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The Phobians will host their city rivals Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game that will be their last game in the capital city before the season ends next week.



Accra Hearts of Oak are a win away from winning their first Ghana Premier League title since the 2009 season making the game the most important fixture for the Phobians in over a decade.



Liberty, on the other hand, will play their heart out today at the Accra Sports Stadium as they will need to avoid a defeat against Hearts of Oak before they can properly determine their fate on matchday 34.



Second place Asante Kotoko will journey to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park for their matchday 33 game against Bechem United.



Having gone two consecutive games with a win in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Asante Kotoko will need to beat Bechem United and hope that Accra Hearts of Oak will drop pints against Liberty Professionals.



