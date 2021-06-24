LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Legon Cities (GPL Week29)

Sports News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak cannot afford to drop points in their matchday 29 fixture against Legon Cities.



The Phobians have slipped to second on the league log after Kumasi Asante managed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Karela United on Wednesday.



Three points separate the two leading clubs with Kotoko now having fifty-three compared to Hearts’ fifty points.



Ahead of the Super Clash on Sunday, the Phobians cannot afford to let their guard down and end their unbeaten run.



Hearts have gone eight games without tasting defeat, conceding just one goal in the process.



Legon Cities have vowed not to let Hearts have their way out and it has been reported that legendary striker Asamoah Gyan has promised to give the player handsome bonus if they beat Hearts.



They have dreams of finishing in the top four and a win today could push them towards the realization of that dream.



