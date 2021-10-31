LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Legon Cities

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak commence their title defence with a local derby against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Phobians won both the league and FA Cup last season.



They ended the campaign with three trophies as the Super Cup was awarded to them for winning the double.



Hearts of Oak's success was unexpected. They had been written off until Samuel Boadu accepted the job. He transformed an average team into the best on the local scene, and the feeling is that he would continue his good works.



Hearts are trying to excel in Africa, with a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage on the cards, but certainly, the main objective is to win the league again.



They had their ego badly bruised last weekend in Morocco as they were humiliated 6-1 by Wydad Casablanca. They had to issue an apology and promised to do better. Fans would be eager to witness their reaction against Legon Cities.



Legon are lucky to be counted among the 18 teams this season. They survived on the final day of last season. Their marquee signing Asamoah Gyan was woeful and it is reported that they have severed ties with him.



It's a squad with plenty of new faces and led by Maxwell Konadu, who recently got back to the limelight after he was re-appointed as Black Stars assistant coach.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below





