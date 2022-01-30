LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs King Faisal

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Defending Champions Hearts of Oak return to the Accra Sports Stadium after returning from the Ayinase Camp Park.



Accra Hearts of Oak will be hosting King Faisal in the capital city for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League matchday 15 fixture.



The Phobians are coming into this game after losing 1-0 Karela United at the Ayinase Camp Park on matchday 14 and desperately need a win today to keep their title hopes alive.



King Faisal haven’t won a game in the last two matchdays after losing 2-0 to Karela United and 2-1 to Accra Great Olympics and will need a positive response against the league champions.



Accra Hearts of Oak’s rivals, Asante Kotoko, are already running away with the league title and the Phobians cannot afford any more slips before their game in February 2022.



The Phobians are currently sitting 9th on the Ghana Premier League after matchday 14 with twenty points and one outstanding gamer against current league leaders Asante Kotoko.



King Faisal on the other hand are 4th on the Premier League table with twenty-three points after fourteen games.



