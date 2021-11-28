LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs JS Saoura- Confederation Cup play-off

Sports News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's couverage of the CAF Confederations Cup first leg of the final preliminary round game between Hearts of Oak and Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura(JS Saoura).



Hearts were booted out of the champions league by Wydad Athletic Club, losing 6-2 on aggregate and thus drooped into the second-tier inter-club competition.



Saoura, who are already in the confederations cup eliminated ASAC Concorde in the first preliminary round to set up the group stage play-off tier against Hearts of Oak.



Hearts are on a poor run of form, winning none of their last five matches in all competitions. The Phobians hold a record of 3 draws and 2 defeats with their last win coming in the Champions League against WAC in Accra.



Saoura on the other hand, are quite a good form with 3 wins and two draws in their last five matches in competitions.



The is the first time both teams are meeting and the crucial tie is scheduled for a 3 PM kickoff time at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Follow live updates below



