LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Eleven Wonders (GPL WK13)

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League week 13 encounter between Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians will be looking forward to getting back to winning ways after a defeat to Medeama the last time out against Medeama. Whereas Wonders would want to build on a 2-0 win over King Faisal the last time out.



The home side are seventh on the table 17 points with a game in hand against league leader Asante Kotoko.



Hearts of Oak did the double over Wonders last season where the latter eventually finished as the champions.



The last meeting between the two ended 2-0 in favour of the reigning champions who have had a difficult start to their title defense season.





