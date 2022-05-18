LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Bibiani Gold Stars (Ghana Premier League Week 29)

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Accra Hearts of Oak host Bibiani Gold Stars at home after qualifying for the finals of the MTN FA Cup for the third successive time.



The Phobains booked their tickets for the final in Kumasi on June 26 after beating Dreams Football Club 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



With only six games remaining, Accra Hearts of Oak's only realistic chance of winning silverware this season is in the cup competition but in the league, they trail Kotoko by 12 points.



The record holders of the FA Cup after making their way to the finals are back at the same venue to host the Western in the Ghana Premier League to continue the chase on league leaders Asante Kotoko.



Hearts of Oak understand that a win will increase their chances of finishing in the top four while also keeping their slim hopes of catching league leaders Asante Kotoko alive.



Gold Stars are aiming for a massive road result climb the ladder on the Ghana Premier League table.



They occupy the 11th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 38 points.



They have been dreadful, with no wins in 14 attempts, and are one of two teams with the fewest points away from home.



Follow the live updates below:



