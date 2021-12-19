LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Accra Lions (Ghana Premier League Week 9)

Sports News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Ghana Premier League match between reigning champions Hearts of Oak and debutants Accra Lions.



Accra Hearts of Oak have a chance to make it two wins out of two games for the first time this season when they take on Accra Lions in match-day nine of the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts won their first match of the season against Elmina Sharks and will look to continue the form against Lions at the Cape Coast Stadium.



A win for Hearts today will push them out of the relegation zone with three games outstanding.



Gladson Awako marked his first game for Hearts with a delightful winner against Sharks and has deservedly got a place in today’s line up.



Accra Lions drew with King Faisal which is a perfect booster for their match against Hearts of Oak.



Accra Lions are without a goal in their last two games an d will be eyeing one against the league champions.



