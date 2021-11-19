LIVE UPDATES: Hassacas Ladies vs Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies - Champions League Final

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's coverage of the inaugural final of the CAF Women's Champions League between Hasaacas Ladies and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.



Hasaacas, WAFU Zone B champions, come off with COSAFA champions, Sundowns Ladies at the 30th June Stadium in what will be an epic final.



Evelyn Badu and Doris Boaduwaa scored to propel the Ghanaian representative to beat AS FAR 2-1 in the semi-final whereas Sundowns had to defeat Malabo Kings FC 5-4 on penalties to set up the finals.



Both teams are unbeaten in the four matches they have played at the tournament. However, Hasaacas have the best-attacking record with 10 goals scored thus far.



The game will kick off at 5 pm at the Cauri International Sports Stadium.



The Takoradi-based club has already won the maiden edition of the WAFU Cup and are looking forward to winning all the available trophies in this calendar year.



