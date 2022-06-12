LIVE UPDATES: Great Olympics vs Hearts of Oak (GPL Week 33)

Sports News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League matchday 33 between Accra Great Olympics and Hears of Oak.



Olympics won the reverse fixture back in February 2022, beating their neighBours 1-0.



Therefore, Hearts will be looking to revenge the defeat and also make a step toward securing a top-four place.



Whereas Olympics will look to close the gap on top as they trail by 4 points.



The Dade boys head into the Mantse Derby on a run of four games without a win, having lost three and drawn one.



The Phobians, on the other hand, have also had one victory in their last four games which include a back-to-back defeat and a draw.



Defending champions Hearts of Oak have had a challenging season, losing the title to fierce rival Asante Kotoko.



Sulley Muntari returns to the team after missing the games against King Faisal and Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Under-fire coach Samuel Boadu will use the game as preparation for the FA Cup final against Bechem United.



