LIVE UPDATES: Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko

Great Olympics welcome champions Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



Following their record-extending 25th title on Thursday, the Porcupine Warriors may receive a guard of honour from the Olympics.



Prosper Narteh Ogum's men emerged as champions after a 1-1 draw with AshantiGold. They will receive their medals and trophy next weekend in their final home game of the season.



They may have won the title, but Kotoko will be taking this very seriously as they look to win their final three games of the season.



Their striker Mbella Etouga is in a tight race for the golden boot and will be desperate to score. Currently, he is 20 goals, same as AshantiGold's Yaw Annor.



Great Olympics, on the other hand, require victory to remain in contention for a top-four finish. They would have been in the top four by now if they had been consistent.



Their poor form in the second round has been their undoing, but they are still not out, with only four points separating them from fourth-placed Hearts of Oak.



Follow the live updates below:



