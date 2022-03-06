LIVE UPDATES: Great Olympics vs Accra Lions - GPL Week 19

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Welcome to the LIVE UPDATES of the Ghana Premier League match week 19 games.



In the capital, there's an Accra derby between Accra Lions and Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Great Olympics have not lost since January 28, when they fell 2-0 to Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium and would aim to extend their winning run to four matches.



The Dade Boys have won all three of their last three Premier League matches following victories against Accra Hearts of Oak (1-0), Elmina Sharks (1-0) and Real Tamale United (2-1).



At the Theather of Dreams, Dreams FC will lock horns with Elmina Sharks while Goldstars welcome Medeama to the Dun's Park.



King Faisal play host to Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium as Karela play home to Ashgold at the CAM Park.



