LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Japan (Women's U-20 World Cup)

The Black Princesses of Ghana take on Japan in their second match at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica.



The Princesses started their campaign with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the United States of America in their opening group D game of the 2022 FIFA under-20 Women’s World Cup.



Black Princesses were reduced to 10 after Jacqueline Owusu was shown a red card in the match.



After a disastrous start to their campaign, coach Ben Fokou will be hoping to bounce back in the game against Japan.



Japan beat the Netherlands by 1-0 in their first match as well.



Ghana are making their 7th appearance at the u-20 Women's World Cup and are bent on making an impact at the tournament.



The Black Princesses have failed to go past the group stages on five occasions and will hope to make it into the knockout stages this time.



