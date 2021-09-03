LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Ethiopia - World Cup Qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars open their campaign in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium tonite at 7pm.



Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor has named a strong starting line-up to face the Walias Ibx of Ethiopia.



Ghana played Ethiopia in the 2017 AFCON Qualifies where the Black Stars defeated their opponents 5-0 in Cape Coast and 2-0 at away.



Ghana has won 3 out of four games played against Ethiopia.



Ethiopia have won three of their last five games while Ghana has managed just one victory in five games as well.



Charles Akonnor has revealed his team is ready to face the Walias Ibx of Ethiopia tonight.



Skipper, Andre Ayew also added that he wants the Black Stars to kick start their World Cup Qualifiers journey on a victorious note.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below:



