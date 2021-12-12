LIVE UPDATES: Ghana Premier League matchday 7

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the LIVE UPDATES of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 7.



Legon Cities takes on Berekum Chelsea at the El Wak Stadium after the National Sports Authority decided to close down the Accra Sports Stadium for renovation works.



Berekum Chelsea come into the game after losing by 1-0 to RTU on matchday 6. Legon Cities shared the spoils with Ashantigold last week after their 0-0 game.



Chelsea are lingering in the relegation zone with 4 points while Legon Cites occupy 12th position with 6 points.



In other games, Bibiani Gold Stars take on Bechem United at the Duns Park as Karela United host debutants Accra Lions to the CAM park in Anyinaase.



In Tamale, RTU come up against Medeama as the highly motivated King Faisal battle it out with Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



King Faisal defeated Asante Kotoko 3-2 in the last encounter in the league campaign.



The struggling West African Football Academy are also locking horns with Ashanti gold at Sogakope.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below



