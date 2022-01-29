LIVE UPDATES: Gambia vs Cameroon (2021 AFCON quarter-finals)

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Gambia will be playing the most important game in the country’s history when they take on five times African champions and host nation Cameroon at the Japoma Sports Stadium in Douala.



The two countries set up this quarter-final clash after beating Comoros and Guinea receptively in the Round of 16 stage of the competition.



The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are chasing their 6th AFCON trophy after winning their 5th in 2017 while the Gambia are hoping to make history in their maiden edition of the Cup of Nations with at least a place in the semifinals.



Gambia have enjoyed a sensational debut at the tournament, claiming three wins and keeping three clean sheets from their four games, and will look to cause another major upset.



The Scorpions, who are making their first appearance at the tournament, kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Mauritania on January 12, before holding out for an impressive 1-1 draw with Mali four days later.



The Indomitable Lions enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stages, claiming successive wins over Burkina Faso and Ethiopia in their opening two games, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Verde in their final group game.



