LIVE UPDATES: Elmina Sharks vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Elmina Sharks welcome league leaders Asante Kotoko at the Papa Nduom Sports Complex for the matchday sixteen fixture of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Sharks are bottomed on the Ghana Premier League table after fifteen games with eight points while the Porcupine Warriors are on top of the table with thirty-three points with a game to spare.



Elmina Sharks have not won any of their last ten matches in the Ghana Premier League, having lost nine and managed to pick just a point.



Since the 2-1 win over Karela United FC on 21 November 2021 in Elmina, the Botwekumba are yet to record a win in 2022 and will want it against the Porcupines.



Asante Kotoko are travelling from Kumasi to Elmina with the intentions of consolidating their lead on the league standings as they aim to end the first round as toppers.



The gap has been trimmed to just four points following Bechem United's 2-0 win over AshantiGold SC on Friday.



The Porcupine Warriors would want to open up the lead to seven points again by beating Sharks on Monday, February 7, 2022, and to also extend their unbeaten streak.



Follow the live updates below:



