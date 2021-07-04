LIVE UPDATES: Ebusua Dwarfs vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Relegation-threatened club Ebusua Dwarfs will take on Premier League leaders Accra Hearts of Oak today, July 4, 2021, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The two clubs clash in Cape Coast today for the matchday 32 fixture in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Dwarfs, 12th on the Ghana Premier League table urgently need the three points to boost their chances of staying in the league.



A win for Accra Hearts of Oak on the other hand will strengthen their hold and extend their three points lead on the league table to six following Asante Kotoko’s 1-1 draw against King Faisal.



Follow the live updates below:



